Ex-PM Ishiba warns Japan against nuclear weapons

Shigeru Ishiba, former Prime Minister of Japan, has voiced strong criticism over recent remarks by a senior government official suggesting Japan should acquire nuclear weapons.

Speaking on BS11 television Friday night, Ishiba emphasized that as the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings, Japan must uphold a clear stance against nuclear proliferation. He warned that any move toward nuclear armament would contradict this legacy and undermine Japan’s international commitments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Dec. 18, Oue Sadamasa, a senior official and special advisor to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, publicly suggested that Japan consider possessing nuclear weapons. The comments sparked widespread debate and criticism across the country.

Ishiba highlighted that pursuing nuclear weapons would force Japan to exit the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the International Atomic Energy Agency, putting its nuclear energy policy—and national energy security—at risk. He stressed, “This would by no means be beneficial for Japan.”

The remarks continue to fuel discussions on Japan’s security and nuclear policy amid rising regional tensions.

News.Az