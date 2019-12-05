Ex-Schumacher Ferrari becomes second-most expensive F1 car sold at auction

+ ↺ − 16 px

The exact Ferrari chassis that Michael Schumacher was driving when he claimed his fifth world championship at the 2002 French Grand Prix has become the second-most expensive Formula 1 car ever sold at auction, after fetching a cool $6,643,750, according to Formula 1.

The car was the stand-out lot in RM Sotheby’s and Formula 1’s first ever auction, held at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit on November 30.

The final sale price of the F2002 was the second highest amount ever paid for a Formula 1 car in history – the highest being when another Schumacher car, an F2001, was sold by RM Sotheby’s for $7,500,000 in 2017. A portion of the funds from the sale of the 2002 car will go to the Schumacher family’s Keep Fighting Foundation.

Also on offer in the sale was the sole remaining 1982 Ferrari 126 C2 chassis in the world, an ex-Patrick Tambay and Mario Andretti-driven car (pictured above) that went for $2,143,750. At the lower end of the price scale, meanwhile, a Formula 1 Slot Car Racetrack signed by all 20 of the 2019 drivers sold for $48,000, with the proceeds from that sale benefitting the Reaching the Last Mile Fund. In total, RM Sotheby’s inaugural auction held in partnership with Formula 1 generated $31.3 million in total sales. News.Az

