Ex-US ambassador comments on Senator Ben Cardin’s anti-Azerbaijani statement (VIDEO)

The former US Ambassador to Baku, Robert Cekuta, commented on the anti-Azerbaijani statement made by Senator Ben Cardin, News.Az reports.

In the “Global Discussion” program with Anastasia Lavrina, Robert Cekuta shared his opinion on why in Washington the policy makers are speaking about the ethnic Armenians from the Karabakh region, but at the same time ignoring issues related to the rights of Azerbaijanis forcibly deported from Armenia and from the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

He also highlighted the US interest in the Middle East region.

