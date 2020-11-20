Ex-U.S. diplomat comments on calls for recognition of illegal regime in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fact that the Paris Mayor’s Office and some members of the U.S. Congress are urging the recognition of the “independence” of the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” is devastating to the ability of the OSCE to continue its mediation efforts, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, told News.Az.

The former diplomat reminded that clashes first erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan along the two countries’ border in July this year.

“It has been clear that the OSCE Minsk Group, with its two co-chairs – the U.S. and France – has not been active. So, a diplomatic vacuum that created at that time was filled by Russia and Turkey. Russia, as a residual OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, which has been active, is taking over,” Bryza said.

Bryza added that such behavior by the Paris Mayor’s Office and some members of the US Congress are destroying the ability of the OSCE Minsk Group to effective continue its mediation efforts.

News.Az