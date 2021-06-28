Ex-U.S. envoy Bryza calls for soonest possible demarcation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border

+ ↺ − 16 px

As long as the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not demarcated these sorts of shooting incidents are likely to continue, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, told News.Az.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry earlier reported that the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani army’s positions in Tovuz district, along the two countries’ border on June 27.

“It’s really important that the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group, a mediating body, help Armenia and Azerbaijan agree under the demarcation of international borders as soon as possible,” Bryza added.

News.Az