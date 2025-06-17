Exiled son of Iran’s former monarch calls for national uprising

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s deposed monarch, has called for an uprising in Iran, stating that “the Islamic Republic has come to an end and is falling."

In a video speech published on X on Tuesday, Pahlavi said “only a total uprising is needed in order to bring, forever, and end to this collective nightmare,” News.Az reports citing CNN.

“Now is the time to stand (up). The time to take Iran back. All (of us) together,” he said.

“Do not be preoccupied about the day after the fall of the Islamic republic. Iran will not enter a period of instability or civil war,” he said.

In recent years, Israel has strengthened ties with Pahlavi, who has voiced support for Israel’s actions, drawing praise from some in the Iranian diaspora and accusations of betrayal from others.

His father, the late Shah of Iran, had warm ties with Israel before he was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

