Exiled son of Iran’s former monarch calls for national uprising
Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s deposed monarch, has called for an uprising in Iran, stating that “the Islamic Republic has come to an end and is falling."
In a video speech published on X on Tuesday, Pahlavi said “only a total uprising is needed in order to bring, forever, and end to this collective nightmare,” News.Az reports citing CNN.
In recent years, Israel has strengthened ties with Pahlavi, who has voiced support for Israel’s actions, drawing praise from some in the Iranian diaspora and accusations of betrayal from others.
His father, the late Shah of Iran, had warm ties with Israel before he was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution in 1979.