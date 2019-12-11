Yandex metrika counter

Exit-poll not to be held at municipal elections

  • Politics
  • Share
Exit-poll not to be held at municipal elections

Central Election Committee has not received any application on holding Exit-poll at municipal elections scheduled for December 23, Shahin Asadli, Chief of Media and Public Relations Department of the CEC Secretariat told APA.

Shahin Asadli stated that, generally, holding Exit polls in local elections is not a widespread practice.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      