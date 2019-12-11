Exit-poll not to be held at municipal elections
- 11 Dec 2019 21:29
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 144125
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/exit-poll-not-to-be-held-at-municipal-elections Copied
Central Election Committee has not received any application on holding Exit-poll at municipal elections scheduled for December 23, Shahin Asadli, Chief of Media and Public Relations Department of the CEC Secretariat told APA.
Shahin Asadli stated that, generally, holding Exit polls in local elections is not a widespread practice.
News.Az