Expansion of EU Mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to be discussed in Brussels by year-end

Expansion of EU Mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to be discussed in Brussels by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issue of expanding the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) will be discussed in Brussels by year-end, EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter has said, News.az reports citing Armenian media.

EUMA now includes representatives of 23 countries of the EU.

Ritter emphasized that currently, the Monitoring Mission includes representatives of 23 EU member countries, adding that the Mission is likely to include representatives of all 27 EU member countries.

"The issue of expanding the mission will be discussed in Brussels by the end of the year. We have to wait for the results. However, as it was said before, due to what is happening here, a lot of political attention is being paid to this mission."

Touching on the possibility of a third non-EU country joining the EU Mission in Armenia, Markus Ritter recalled Canada's decision to join the EU observation mission and said that this issue will be discussed in Brussels if there is similar interest from other countries.

News.Az