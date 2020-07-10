Expert: Kim Kardashian's actions indicate a complete collapse of Pashinyan regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Recently, the popular American television star Kim Kardashian started raising funds through the platform of the "Support Fund for Armenia" to help micro-entrepreneurs in Armenia who have suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.

On this occasion, a well-known Russian TV presenter, political expert Evgeny Mikhailov expressed his opinion in a conversation with News.Az.

"In my opinion, if Kardashian is already unsure of Pashinyan's regime and started to collect money to help her compatriots in faraway Armenia, this points to the complete economic and political collapse of Pashinyan's regime. It's a direct indication that the Prime Minister's government is incapable of pulling the economy out, unable to bear the blow of the pandemic," Mikhailov said.

The expert noted that Pashinyan is not helping his population.

"Kim Kardashian understands very well that Armenia is a small country, which survives at the expense of small shopkeepers and tourist business. They tried to survive successfully under other regimes, which also did not rule well in Armenia. What is happening now is a collapse. Basically, Kim Kardashian, as a representative of the rich world of Armenians, directly rub Pashinyan's nose into the fact that he is not coping. Besides, in the publication circulating in Armenian media, I liked the comparison of the current situation and the support to people in Armenia and neighboring countries. It is directly stated that in Azerbaijan, in Turkey the population is much better protected than in Armenia. And the fact that the government of these countries provides maximum support to different segments of the population in order to survive the economic crisis," said Mikhailov.

"I think that Kim's opinion and her actions indicate a lot. First of all, the collapse of statehood is coming in Armenia. After all, it keeps getting worse. Pashinyan will strengthen his power in dictatorial ways, shut everyone's mouth. This will happen until the people finally overthrow him," the expert said in conclusion.

News.Az