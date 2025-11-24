Explosion at Baku business facility leaves several injured - VIDEO

Explosion at Baku business facility leaves several injured - VIDEO

An explosion erupted at a business facility on Ahmad Rajabli Street in Baku’s Narimanov district, injuring several people.

Fire-fighting teams were immediately dispatched to the site by the Emergency Situations Ministry, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), at least five people were injured as a result of the explosion.

"Currently, the patients are undergoing treatment at a medical facility. Their condition is assessed as moderately severe," the TABIB said.

Authorities have said additional information will be provided.

