Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye injures several
- 25 Nov 2025 18:28
- 25 Nov 2025 19:02
- 1041113
- World
Photo credit: haberler.com
An explosion at a courthouse in the city of Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, has resulted in four people being injured, Türkiye's Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç said, according to Haber Global, News.Az reports.
The minister stated that a court clerk was among those injured in the blast.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.