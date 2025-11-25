Yandex metrika counter

Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye injures several

An explosion at a courthouse in the city of Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, has resulted in four people being injured, Türkiye's Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç said, according to Haber Global, News.Az reports.

The minister stated that a court clerk was among those injured in the blast.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.


