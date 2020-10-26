Yandex metrika counter

Explosion hits Iskenderun town in southern Turkey

Ambulances and police squads were dispatched to the Iskenderun district of Turkey's southern Hatay province after an explosion shook the town center on Monday evening, according to Anadolu Agency.

The blast hit the town's Fener Street, which was closed to traffic after the incident.

Officials have yet to release information on the cause of the explosion.

