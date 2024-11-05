Explosion hits Türkiye’s Tupras oil refinery – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion occurred at Türkiye’s leading oil refinery, Tupras, during a scheduled drill, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Local authorities reported no injuries.Tahir Buyukakin, the mayor of Kocaeli province, said the fire at the facility is under control and that there have been no injury reports.Footage aired on the Turkish TV channel NTV showed smoke rising from the site located near Istanbul.

