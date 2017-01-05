Explosion in Baghdad leaves 10 dead, over 20 wounded

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least ten people were killed and 21 injured after a car rigged with explosives went off in the Bab Al Moatham neighborhood in the center of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

Ten people have been killed and 21 wounded in a blast in the center of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported Thursday.

According to Al Sumaria broadcaster, citing police, a car rigged with explosives went off in the Bab Al Moatham neighborhood of the city.

