Explosion kills 6 in southern Somalia
- 24 Jan 2022 23:49
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 169814
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/explosion-kills-6-in-southern-somalia Copied
Six people were killed and ten others wounded in an explosion on Monday in a local restaurant in the southern part of Somalia, local security officials said, Xinhua reports.
The security officers told state-owned Somalia national television that the explosion occurred at a tea shop in Qalimow town in Middle Shabelle region, about 35 km north of the capital, Mogadishu.
No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attacks in Somalia but al-Shabab militants frequently stage such attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.
News.Az