Over 700 Russian strikes hit Zaporizhzhia in one day

Over 700 Russian strikes hit Zaporizhzhia in one day

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More than 700 attacks by Russia struck the Zaporizhzhia region within 24 hours, leaving civilians dead, injured, and widespread destruction across dozens of communities.

According to regional officials, at least two people were killed and ten others wounded as 725 strikes targeted 39 settlements, including frontline towns and residential areas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Local authorities say the scale and intensity of the assault mark one of the heaviest bombardments in recent weeks, with Russian forces deploying a wide range of weapons—from aerial bombs to artillery and drones.

A major shift in tactics has also been reported, with a growing reliance on unmanned aerial vehicles. Nearly 500 kamikaze drones, many of them FPV-type, were launched toward cities including Zaporizhzhia and Vilniansk, as well as more than 20 surrounding villages.

Airstrikes, artillery shelling, and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) were also used, hitting areas such as Orikhiv, Stepnohirsk, and other frontline communities.

Civilian infrastructure suffered extensive damage. Homes, apartment buildings, vehicles, and critical facilities were affected, with over 150 reports of destruction recorded by emergency services.

Rescue teams remain on the ground, clearing debris and assisting victims, while the injured continue to receive medical treatment.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russian attacks were also reported overnight in Sumy, where drone strikes injured several people, including a teenager. In Kharkiv, a residential high-rise was hit, prompting multiple medical responses.

The latest wave of strikes highlights the ongoing risks faced by civilians as the conflict continues, particularly in regions close to the front line.

News.Az