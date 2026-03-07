Yandex metrika counter

Explosions and new airstrikes hit Tehran - VIDEO

Photo: AP Photo

Explosions echoed across Iran’s capital, Tehran, Saturday morning as new airstrikes hit the city, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The strikes appeared to target downtown Tehran and government buildings there.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

