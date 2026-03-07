Explosions and new airstrikes hit Tehran - VIDEO
- 07 Mar 2026 11:37
- 07 Mar 2026 11:38
- 1051330
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/explosions-and-new-airstrikes-hit-tehran-video Copied
Photo: AP Photo
Explosions echoed across Iran’s capital, Tehran, Saturday morning as new airstrikes hit the city, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
'انفجار در نازیآباد #تهران ساعت ۲:۴۵'— Vahid Online (@Vahid) March 7, 2026
ویدیوی دریافتی با شرح بالا، شنبه ۱۶ اسفند#Iran #Tehran pic.twitter.com/vAqkV9C4TI
The strikes appeared to target downtown Tehran and government buildings there.
By Aysel Mammadzada