Explosions, internet outage, bank closures reported across Iran

As Israeli military operations continue, residents across Iran are reporting widespread disruptions, including explosions, internet blackouts, and the closure of key financial institutions.

One message described loud blasts in Shahr-e Qods and Shahriar at 6 a.m., with shops shuttered and internet too unstable to send images, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Others said Sepah Bank branches remain inactive without explanation.

In Rasht, residents reported severe internet slowdowns and repeated disconnections.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

