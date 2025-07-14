Explosive-laden drone shot down near Erbil airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosive-laden drone was successfully shot down near Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq's Kurdistan region early Monday morning, according to local authorities.

According to a statement from the regional Directorate General of Counter Terrorism, the drone was shot down at 2:20 a.m. local time on Monday (2320 GMT Sunday).

No casualties or damage were reported, and no group has yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

Iraq has witnessed an increasing number of drone attacks recently. Earlier this month, a booby-trapped drone was shot down near Erbil International Airport, and an explosive drone was downed near the base of Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the country's northern province of Kirkuk.

