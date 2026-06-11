Ukraine establishes Unmanned Systems Forces Day on June 11

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Ukraine has officially established Unmanned Systems Forces Day, which will be observed annually on June 11, marking recognition of the country’s expanding military use of unmanned technologies.

The decision highlights the growing role of unmanned systems in Ukraine’s defence capabilities amid the ongoing war, reflecting increased reliance on drone warfare across military operations News.Az reports, citing UNN.

New commemorative day was announced to honour personnel and units involved in Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces and to acknowledge their contribution to national defence.

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According to the report, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces have become an important component of the country’s military structure, with unmanned technologies playing a significant role in reconnaissance, surveillance and combat operations.

The establishment of the observance comes as Ukraine continues to expand its use of advanced military technologies in response to the ongoing conflict, with unmanned systems increasingly integrated into frontline operations.

News.Az