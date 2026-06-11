Fire breaks out at Afipsky Oil Refinery after drone strikes in Krasnodar and Crimea

Fire breaks out at Afipsky Oil Refinery after drone strikes in Krasnodar and Crimea

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A fire broke out at the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai following what Russian authorities described as a Ukrainian drone attack, with additional explosions and damage reported across occupied Crimea.

The refinery, located near the village of Afipsky, is one of Russia’s largest oil processing facilities and has been repeatedly targeted during the ongoing war, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

Drone debris fell in the village of Afipsky, triggering a fire at the refinery. Officials said the blaze was later extinguished at around 7:00 a.m.

According to Russian authorities, drone fragments also struck multiple locations in a residential area, damaging homes, setting an outbuilding on fire, and affecting a gas pipeline.

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Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said three people were injured in the attack, including two residents hurt in a fire caused by debris striking an apartment building in Krasnodar and another person injured in the Seversky district where private homes were damaged.

The Afipsky Oil Refinery, owned by Safmar Group businessman Mikhail Gutseriev, processes around 6.25 million tons of crude oil annually and produces gasoline, diesel fuel and other petroleum products. The facility underwent a major modernization project completed in 2025 and has been repeatedly struck since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian outlet Astra, citing open-source analysis, reported that a damaged residential building in central Krasnodar is located near facilities linked to Russia’s defence sector, including the Kaskad Instrument Plant, JSC Saturn and the Krasnodar-Tsentralny military airfield.

News.Az