Exxon to launch auto-voting program to counter shareholder activism

Exxon Mobil announced it will introduce a new shareholder voting mechanism that allows retail investors to automatically cast ballots in line with board recommendations during annual meetings. The move, approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could strengthen Exxon’s ability to fend off activist campaigns.

Under the SEC’s guidance, Exxon must provide annual reminders to investors who opt into the system. The company said the program will make voting easier for retail shareholders, who hold nearly 40% of Exxon stock but historically show low turnout during proxy season, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Individual investors lack access to the same tools as large institutions. Activist groups often exploit this gap to push political goals at the expense of shareholder value,” Exxon said in a statement.

Retail shareholders will be able to enroll through their brokerages in the coming weeks, with the option to override the auto-vote and cast their ballots manually if they choose. Exxon said it is the first U.S. company to offer such an option.

The initiative comes after years of tension between Exxon and activist investors, particularly on climate issues. In 2021, dissident shareholders won three seats on Exxon’s board, and the company has since fought back through litigation and tighter controls on shareholder resolutions.

CEO Darren Woods recently signaled Exxon’s intent to take a harder line, saying: “If you’re going to play that game, we can play too.”

