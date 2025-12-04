Exxon to shut one steam cracker in Singapore from March

+ ↺ − 16 px

ExxonMobil plans to permanently wind down operations at its older steam cracker on Singapore’s Jurong Island starting in March, with the shutdown expected to be completed by June. The plant, which began operations in 2002, is being closed amid a global petrochemicals trend of reducing capacity due to industry losses.

Exxon’s newer 1.1 million tons-per-year cracker, which started in 2013, will continue operations. The company may purchase feedstock to maintain some derivative polyolefin units, depending on market conditions, though analysts say this may not be economically viable in the long term, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The closure is also expected to reduce Exxon’s naphtha imports, which totaled about 1.5 million metric tons in the first 11 months of 2025, down from nearly 2.5 million tons in 2024. The move follows sector consolidation in Asia and comes after Exxon began a new steam cracker in Huizhou, China, earlier this year.

Exxon declined to comment on the report, citing company policy.

