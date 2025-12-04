Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits China’s Xinjiang region

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck China’s Xinjiang region on Thursday, near the county of Akqi close to the Kyrgyzstan border, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) reported.

The tremor occurred at 3:44 p.m. local time (0744 GMT) with a shallow epicentre at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). Authorities have not yet reported casualties or damage. Xinjiang, in northwest China, is prone to seismic activity due to its location along fault lines, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

CENC continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

News.Az