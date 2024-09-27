F-16 accident in S.Korea attributed to navigation failure and weather

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, the US Air Force stated that a December F-16 accident in South Korea resulted from navigation system failure, loss of primary flight control, and poor weather conditions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

F-16s have been deployed in South Korea since 1981, with three squadrons of at least 20 jets each currently operating from Pyeongtaek and Gunsan.The December crash was one of three accidents in South Korea involving the jets in an eight-month span ending in January.According to an Air Force statement, investigators found that "while flying through dense cloud coverage, the aircraft's primary flight and navigation instruments failed, resulting in horizon, or attitude, information being limited to the standby attitude indicator, which had been experiencing pitch and bank errors".Due to the faulty horizon indicator, the pilot became disoriented, with conflicting data from other instruments and the wingman leading to further confusion.

