F-16 Fighter aircrafts of Turkish Air Force arrive in Azerbaijan - VIDEO+PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

F-16 Fighter aircrafts of Turkish Air Force arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in joint exercises "TurAz Qartalı-2017", the Defense Ministry said on Sept.16.

The exercises to be held in Azerbaijan for the period of 18th to 30th September will involve up to 30 aircrafts of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, consisting of MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, C-130 Herkules, CASA CN-235 aircrafts, as well as Mi-35, Mi-17 and Sikorsky S-70 helicopters.

News.Az

News.Az