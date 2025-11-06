FAA to cut US flights by 10% as government shutdown deepens

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 major markets starting Friday, as the prolonged government shutdown continues to strain operations and safety.

The move comes amid severe staffing shortages caused by unpaid air traffic controllers, some of whom have stopped reporting to work. The 36-day shutdown has already led to widespread delays and long airport lines across the country, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency “can’t ignore” the growing pressures on safety. “We’re not going to wait for a problem to act,” he told reporters. Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plan to meet airline leaders to coordinate the reduction.

More than 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are working without pay. The FAA warned that additional flight restrictions could follow if conditions worsen.

Transportation Secretary Duffy cautioned earlier this week that if the shutdown drags on, it could trigger “mass chaos” and potentially close sections of U.S. airspace.

Airlines have urged lawmakers to end the deadlock, citing growing safety concerns. Shares of United Airlines and American Airlines each fell around 1% in after-hours trading.

According to industry estimates, over 3.2 million passengers have already been affected by delays or cancellations since the shutdown began on October 1.

Meanwhile, political gridlock in Congress continues: Democrats are refusing to approve a funding plan without health insurance subsidies, while Republicans reject the proposal outright — leaving federal agencies and the aviation system caught in the middle.

