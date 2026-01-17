FAA warns airlines of military activity over Latin America

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued safety alerts urging airlines and pilots to exercise caution when flying over parts of Latin America — including Mexico, Central America, Ecuador, Colombia and nearby Pacific airspace — due to potential military activities and risks to navigation systems.





The FAA’s warnings were issued on January 16 as a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) that will remain in effect for 60 days. They caution that disruption to global navigation satellite systems and other hazards linked to military operations could pose safety issues for aircraft at all altitudes, including during take-off, overflight, and landing, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

U.S. regulators say the alerts cover several flight information regions including those over the Mazatlán Oceanic area, Bogota, Guayaquil, Panama and parts of the eastern Pacific.

Mexican authorities responded by saying the advisory is precautionary and does not impose any restrictions on Mexican civil aviation or change national airspace operations.

The FAA’s move comes amid heightened regional tensions following recent U.S. military actions in the Caribbean and Latin America.

