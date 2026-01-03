FAA bans US commercial flights over Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned U.S. commercial air carriers from operating at all altitudes over Venezuela, citing "safety-of-flight risks associated with ongoing military activity," as the U.S. carries out strikes in the country.

The notice, issued at 2 a.m. local time in Caracas (1 a.m. Eastern) on Saturday, is set to end at 1 a.m. Caracas time on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The order applies only to U.S. commercial flights and does not affect foreign or military aircraft.

News.Az