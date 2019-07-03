Facebook downs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Facebook has stopped working properly, at the same time as WhatsApp, APA reports citing Independent.

Rather than a total or global outage, the Facebook issue appears to be specific to certain features. Users report that specific posts or photos don't show, but that the page might load.

Issues are being reported across the world, according to the tracking website Down Detector. Users in Europe, the US, South America, and Japan were particularly affected, with thousands of users across the globe running into problems.

The problems come at the same time as a similar issue on WhatsApp. There, files appear to be running into problems sending – meaning that photos, videos and voice messages won't show up properly.

News.Az

News.Az