Factory fire in S. Korea leaves three foreign workers missing

The blaze broke out at around 2:56 p.m. on the 30th at a factory located in Maengdong-myeon, News.Az reports, citing The Chosun Daily.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Of the 83 employees on duty at the time, 81 were able to evacuate safely. However, three workers remain unaccounted for: one person in their 20s from Nepal and two individuals in their 50s from Uzbekistan.

The factory manufactures household products, including wet tissues and diapers. Authorities confirmed that no hazardous chemicals or dangerous materials were present at the site.

In response to the fire, emergency services deployed 105 firefighters, 56 pieces of equipment, and four helicopters. The flames were strong enough to spread to a nearby circuit breaker manufacturing facility.

Sparks carried by strong winds also ignited a wooded hillside about 500 meters from the factory, though that fire was brought under control by approximately 4:10 p.m.

Fire officials said a full investigation into the cause of the fire and an assessment of the damage will be carried out once the blaze is completely extinguished.