Fake Uber driver arrested in Arizona for stealing over $300,000 in cryptocurrency

A man posing as an Uber driver has been arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, after allegedly stealing more than $300,000 in cryptocurrency from unsuspecting passengers.

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed the arrest of 40-year-old Nuruhussein Hussein, who now faces multiple charges, including theft, fraud, and money laundering, News.az reports citing nbcnews According to authorities, between March and December 2024, Hussein targeted passengers outside hotels in Scottsdale, pretending to be their Uber driver. Once they entered his car, he would ask to use their phones under the guise of checking directions or connecting to the Uber app. While handling their devices, he secretly transferred cryptocurrency from their digital wallets to his own accounts.The operation was carried out in collaboration with the U.S. Secret Service’s Phoenix field office. Hussein was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail. During a court hearing on Wednesday, a $200,000 bond was set. The court also imposed restrictions, including constant electronic monitoring, a ban on internet use, and a requirement to remain within Maricopa County.Cryptocurrency fraud has become a growing concern for law enforcement. According to the FBI, over 69,000 cryptocurrency fraud complaints were filed in 2023, with victims losing a total of $5.6 billion. The true figures may be higher, as many victims are hesitant to report such crimes.The FBI’s September report revealed that more than 16,000 of these complaints came from individuals over the age of 60, highlighting how vulnerable this demographic is to digital scams.While arrests related to cryptocurrency scams are rare, this case serves as a reminder of the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals. Last December, authorities charged four individuals in connection with a $80 million "pig butchering" cryptocurrency scam, underscoring the scale of the issue.Investigations into Hussein’s activities are ongoing, with authorities urging victims of similar incidents to come forward. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 18, 2024.

