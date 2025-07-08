Family of four killed in North Carolina plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic small plane crash in Lee County, North Carolina, claimed the lives of a family of four on Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. local time near Sanford Raleigh Executive Airport, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Authorities said all four people on board were members of the same family, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Parents Travis Buchanan, 35, and Candace Buchanan, 35, along with their children, Aubrey, 10, and Walker, 9, were identified as the victims. Three of them died at the scene, while the fourth was transported to a hospital but later pronounced dead.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

News.Az