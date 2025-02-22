Family of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas identifies new returned body as hers

The family of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas says a new body handed over by Hamas on Friday is hers.

"Our Shiri was murdered in captivity and has now returned home," the family said in a statement. Israel's forensic officials who have been examining the body are yet to confirm the identification, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Remains handed over by Hamas on Thursday which it said were that of Shiri Bibas turned out to be an unidentified woman, Israel said.

It comes as six living hostages are due to be handed over by Hamas later on Saturday as part of the ceasefire deal. More than 600 Palestinian prisoners will be freed in exchange.

The Bibas family said: "For 16 months, we sought certainty, and now that we have it, there is no comfort in it, but we hope for the beginning of a closure."

Hamas previously said the mother and her two children were killed in an Israeli air strike.

Earlier, a senior Hamas official confirmed to the BBC the handover of the new body from Hamas to the Red Cross had taken place on Friday evening.

Israel earlier accused Hamas of breaking the terms of the ceasefire deal after forensic testing showed remains handed over on Thursday were not that of Shiri Bibas.

The bodies of her sons Ariel and Kfir Bibas were returned to Israel, as was that of another hostage, Oded Lifschitz.

In a post on X on Friday, Hamas spokesman Ismail al-Thawabta said Shiri's remains seemed to have been mixed up with other bodies under rubble after the air strike.

Israel has disputed the claim that Ariel and Kfir Bibas were killed in an airstrike, with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari telling a press conference "forensic findings", which have not been seen by the BBC, suggested the boys had been killed "deliberately".

He said evidence had been shared with Israel's "partners around the world so they can verify it".

Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas were aged 32, four and nine months when they were kidnapped during the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023.

They were taken hostage along with the children's father Yarden Bibas, 34, who was released alive by Hamas on 1 February.