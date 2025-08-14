Family of three killed in Tennessee amid devastating floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least three members of the same family—a mother, father, and child—were killed in East Ridge, a suburb of Chattanooga, Tennessee, after saturated ground caused a large tree to fall just after midnight, authorities said. The heavy rains and flash flooding across the state also trapped dozens of people in vehicles and homes, prompting dramatic rescue efforts by first responders.

Chattanooga received more than 6.4 inches of rain on Tuesday alone, marking the second-wettest day in the city since records began in 1879, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials warned that six million people remained under a flood watch, with ongoing risks of flash flooding and additional heavy storms in already saturated areas. Emergency crews rescued stranded residents from swamped vehicles and flooded homes, while local roads, including Interstate 24, were temporarily closed.

Officials noted that such rapid and severe flooding is becoming increasingly common, attributing the rise in flash floods to climate change and extreme weather patterns.

