Famous photojournalist highlights Armenian vandalism against Javanshir Khan Palace in Shusha

World-renowned photographer Reza Deghati shared on his Facebook page new images of Javanshir Khan Palace in Shusha.

“In 1992, I visited the Palace and house where Khurshid Banu Natavan lived. Standing in front of the window of her room I realized where she was getting her inspiration for her poems,” Deghati wrote.

“The Javanshir Khan Palace became a house museum till May 1992 when the Armenian forces occupied the city. In December 2020, I returned to Shusha what I found was beyond shocking. Everything inside the museum was looted and the house itself was partly destroyed and the courtyard transferred to a pigsty,” he added.

