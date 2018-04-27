Famous pop music band ABBA reunites after 35 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Swedish pop music band, ABBA, has reunited after 35 years, the band's manager Gorel Hanser announced on Friday, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

In an Instagram post, Hanser said the band is set to return with two new songs.

"The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did," the band said separately on their Instagram account.

ABBA added that one of their new songs named "I Still Have Faith in You" is a digital project and expected to be broadcast in December by BBC and NBC.

The Stockholm-based group won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with its song “Waterloo” and sold 400 million albums worldwide.

The group was disbanded in 1983.

