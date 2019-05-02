FAO positively assesses activities of Azerbaijan in field of food security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has currently no food insecurity problem due to successful efforts of the government, Melek Cakmak, head of the Partnership and Liaison Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

“Yet there is a need for monitoring of utilization of food,” she said, adding that the “only challenge is to make agriculture in Azerbaijan more competitive and resilient particularly in view of the climate change threats. Therefore we need to concentrate on the increased productivity, sustainable management of land forest and water resources in the coming years.”

Cakmak went on to say that FAO has an excellent partnership with the Government of Azerbaijan, which has steadily grown over the past two decades.

"FAO-Azerbaijan Partnership Program (2016-2020), is a clear commitment of the Government of Azerbaijan to the growth of sustainable and inclusive agriculture sector. FAO is also committed to developing its collaboration with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in achieving the sustainable management of forestry resources and fishery sectors in Azerbaijan," she remarked.

Moreover, Cakmak said that FAO is working together with the Food Safety Agency on development of legislative frameworks and help strengthen the Agency’s structure and operations.

In conclusion, she said that the FAO’s assistance on sustainable and inclusive agriculture and food production systems contributes the country achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Last but not least, our partnership with Azerbaijan serves as a model for a sustainable FAO assistance across the world," said Chakmak.

News.Az

News.Az