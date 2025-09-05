Farage’s Reform UK party sees conference as “next step” toward government

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigel Farage’s populist Reform UK party kicks off a sold-out conference in Birmingham on Friday, aiming to showcase its rising influence in British politics. The two-day event, titled “The Next Step”, draws over 10,000 attendees and signals Farage’s ambition to challenge Labour and Conservatives ahead of the 2029 election.

Although Reform UK holds only four seats in the 650-member parliament, the party has grown to nearly 240,000 members, taken control of 12 local councils, and attracted at least 10 former Conservative MPs. Farage says the party is “on the march, and the sky is the limit,” aiming to professionalize and broaden its appeal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Reform UK has pushed controversial policies on immigration, including plans to repeal human rights laws for mass deportations, and has highlighted free speech debates, criticizing arrests over social media remarks. Farage recently visited Washington to press U.S. politicians to influence Britain on free speech issues, drawing criticism from Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Despite its momentum, Reform UK trails the main parties in donations, raising £2.8 million in the first half of 2025 compared with over £5 million for Labour and £6 million for the Conservatives. Party officials say member contributions remain their primary funding source.

