Fatalities reported in Israeli drone strike in Gaza, despite ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip on Monday, resulting in fatalities, according to a medical source, despite a ceasefire agreement in place.

The source said several people were killed and injured in the attack in the Bureij refugee camp, without giving an exact figure, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Ambulances were seen rushing to the site of the attack to transfer the victims.

In another attack, a Palestinian man was seriously injured by Israeli army fire in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in the southern city of Rafah.

On Sunday, two Palestinians were also killed and several others wounded in Israeli artillery shelling on a crowd in the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City.

The attacks were the latest Israeli violations of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel’s brutal war, which has killed nearly 48,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.

News.Az