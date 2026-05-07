Fate of two brothers remains unknown after arrest in Izeh

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The fate and whereabouts of two Bakhtiari Lor brothers remain unknown more than a week after their arrest in Izeh, located in Iran’s Khuzestan province.

According to information obtained by the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, Pezhman Taghizadeh and Farshad Taghizadeh were arrested on April 28, 2026, during a raid carried out by Iranian government forces. They were subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location, News.Az reports, citing HENGAW.

Since their detention, no official information has been released regarding their condition or whereabouts. The family of the two brothers has reportedly made repeated attempts to obtain details from security institutions and the Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Izeh.

However, authorities have not provided any clear explanation regarding the reasons for the arrests or the charges, leaving the situation unresolved and raising continued concern over their status.

News.Az