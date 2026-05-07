BJP supporters injured in alleged bomb blast in North 24 Parganas

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Five BJP supporters were injured in an alleged bomb blast in Panihati in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, according to police on Thursday.

Local sources said BJP workers were interacting with residents on Dutta Road in Ward No. 2 of Panihati when a group of motorcycle-borne individuals allegedly threw bombs at them before fleeing the scene, News.Az reports, citing Economic Times.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the attackers were linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress, an accusation denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Police have increased deployment in the area to maintain order and prevent further incidents. Authorities said they are monitoring the situation closely and urged the public not to spread rumours while investigations continue.

Officials confirmed that necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace in the locality following the explosion.

The incident took place near the residence of newly elected BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, who is the mother of the RG Kar Hospital rape victim, according to local reports.

News.Az