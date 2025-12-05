FBI arrests suspect connected to the Jan. 6 pipe bomb case.

+ ↺ − 16 px

Federal authorities announced Thursday that they have made an arrest in the long-running investigation into who planted pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, News.az reports, citing News Nation Now.

Brian Cole Jr., identified by investigators as the suspected pipe bomber, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of possessing an explosive device, as well as one count of transporting explosives across state lines with intent to kill and malicious destruction.

A Department of Justice official, speaking to NewsNation on condition of anonymity due to potential professional repercussions, said the Washington, D.C., field office had been preparing the arrest “for quite some time.”

According to the official, the FBI kept details of the operation confidential because the suspect — who lived in northern Virginia — was believed to have access to weapons and explosives, and agents did not want to risk public safety.

Investigators ultimately pinpointed Cole using a combination of credit card purchases for bomb-making supplies, cellphone tower data, and license plate reader information, according to an FBI affidavit. While the FBI and Justice Department declined to elaborate on the new breakthroughs, they described the arrest as the product of a revitalized investigative push and a fresh review of previously gathered evidence.

“Let me be clear: There was no new tip. There was no new witness. Just good, diligent police work and prosecutorial work,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said at a news briefing.

News.Az