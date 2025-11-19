Saudi crown prince visits US Congress after Trump’s White House welcome

President Donald Trump gave bin Salman a lavish welcome at the White House on Tuesday and both countries signed agreements in the fields of civilian nuclear energy and defence, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A handful of Republican members of Congress, including House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast attended a black-tie dinner at the White House for bin Salman on Tuesday, according to a White House official.

The crown prince arrived at the Capitol building on Wednesday morning where congressional aides said Johnson was holding a reception for him attended by some Democratic as well as Republican members of Congress.

The meeting was not announced and the speaker's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neither Johnson nor Republican Senate Leader John Thune planned the type of press opportunity, with photos and brief remarks, that is often held when world leaders visit the Capitol.