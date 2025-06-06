FBI Director Kash Patel reveals his home was targeted in swatting attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience that his home was targeted in a swatting attack earlier this week.

Speaking to host Joe Rogan on Friday, Patel shared the news for the first time, stating that law enforcement responded to a false emergency call at his residence, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

"As Director of the FBI of responsibility, I'm not just gonna bring a case because somebody hurt me. They did. And they continue to do it," Patel said. "S- -t. My house just got swatted yesterday."

Swatting is when a person attempts to send armed law enforcement to another person’s house over a fake incident, which has led to deadly consequences in the past.

