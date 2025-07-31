FBI opens first standalone office in New Zealand to strengthen Pacific security cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has officially opened a standalone office in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, aiming to deepen bilateral cooperation with the country and counter growing security threats in the Pacific, including China’s expanding influence.

FBI Director Kash Patel, who visited New Zealand for the office opening, said the move would enhance long-standing collaboration between the U.S. and one of its key partners in the southwestern Pacific. In a video statement released by the U.S. Embassy, Patel noted that the two nations share critical responsibilities in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in combating the Chinese Communist Party’s influence, disrupting the narcotics trade, tackling cyber threats, and protecting citizens from emerging global risks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Some of the most important global issues of our times are the ones that New Zealand and America work on together,” Patel said. “This dedicated office will only strengthen that partnership.”

While the FBI has maintained a suboffice in New Zealand since 2017, this is the first fully independent FBI law enforcement attaché office in the country. Its opening comes amid rising geopolitical tension in the Pacific and increasing cooperation between the United States and its Five Eyes intelligence-sharing allies — New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

New Zealand’s Defence Minister Judith Collins and Police Minister Mark Mitchell welcomed the opening of the new FBI office, saying it would enhance national safety and improve joint efforts in tackling transnational crime. The ministers also confirmed that Patel held meetings with key members of the New Zealand government during his visit.

As regional dynamics shift, the move signals a more assertive U.S. presence in the Pacific and highlights the importance of intelligence and law enforcement collaboration between the two allies.

