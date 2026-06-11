FBI seizes 13 websites linked to alleged Chinese espionage operation

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation has seized 13 internet domains allegedly used by suspected Chinese intelligence agents to target current and former United States government employees with security clearances.

The websites were reportedly designed to appear legitimate, using fabricated identities and artificial intelligence-generated profile images to attract individuals with access to sensitive government information, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.

Seized domains were used in an operation aimed at collecting classified and sensitive information from former and current US government personnel. The fake websites advertised vague consulting roles and offered financial payments in exchange for work-related reports.

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According to the Justice Department, applicants were encouraged to provide information in return for compensation, while the operation’s organisers concealed their identities through cryptocurrency transactions and online payment systems.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said the operation demonstrated how foreign actors could use financial incentives to lure individuals into disclosing protected information. He warned that people approached online with offers of easy income for unspecified consulting work should exercise extreme caution.

The FBI stated that the domains formed part of a broader effort linked to Chinese intelligence services, with investigators continuing to assess the full scope of the activity.

News.Az