FC Qarabag set to face Ajax on UEFA Europa League Matchday 3

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag is set to face today the Dutch club Ajax on the UEFA Europa League Matchday 3.

FC Qarabag will host at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, News.Az reports.Kickoff is scheduled for 20:45, with Scottish referee Nicholas Walsh officiating the game.After the first three rounds, Ajax has secured four points, placing them in 8th position, while Qarabag is yet to earn any points and sits at 34th place.Qurban Qurbanov's squad has faced challenges in previous matches, losing 0-3 to Tottenham in England and 1-2 to Sweden's Malmo at home.The respective fixtures are as follows:Roma - Dynamo Kyiv: 20:45 (Azerbaijan time)Eintracht Frankfurt - RFS: 20:45Ferencvaros - Nice: 20:45Maccabi Tel Aviv - Real Sociedad: 20:45Midtjylland - Union SG: 20:45PAOK - Viktoria Plzen: 20:45Qarabag - Ajax: 20:45Anderlecht - Ludogorets: 23:00Athletic Bilbao - Slavia Praha: 23:00Porto - Hoffenheim: 23:00Fenerbahce - Manchester United: 23:00Lyon - Besiktas: 23:00Malmo - Olympiacos: 23:00Glasgow Rangers v FCSB: 23:00Tottenham Hotspur - AZ Alkmaar: 23:00Twente - Lazio: 23:00

