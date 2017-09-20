Yandex metrika counter

Fed keeps rates steady, approves portfolio cuts in October

The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signaled it still expects one more increase by the end of the year despite recent weak inflation readings, Reuters reported.

New economic projections released after the Fed’s two-day policy meeting showed 11 of 16 officials see the “appropriate” level for the federal funds rate, the central bank’s benchmark interest rate, to be in a range between 1.25 percent and 1.50 percent by the end of 2017.

That is one-quarter of a point above the current level.

