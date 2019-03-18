Feed processing plant opens in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district

+ ↺ − 16 px

In general, 20 feed processing plants, including those in Gazakh district, have been commissioned so far as part of the jointly implemented project SEDA (Socio-Economic Development Activity in Azerbaijan).

Speaking at the event held with organizational support from the Agency for the Development of SMEs, Deputy Chairman of the Agency’s Board Elchin Ibrahimov spoke about the diversification of the country’s economy under the leadership of the president of Azerbaijan, measures to develop the non-oil sector and the Azerbaijani districts and the results achieved.

It was noted that implementation of business projects in the districts, as well as the commissioning of a new feed processing plant in Gazakh district, is of great importance in the development of the agriculture sector and in increasing employment.

Chief Executive of Gazakh district Rajab Babashov in his speech at the event said that commissioning a new feed processing plant will make it possible to expand the activities of the district residents in the cattle breeding and crop production, satisfying the need for feed.

USAID Project Manager Parviz Musayev spoke about the importance of such joint projects and noted that they will contribute to the development of the Azerbaijani districts.

